Kakinada: 59 students, teachers test positive

Kakinada: Rise in Covid cases is creating panic among people in East Godavari district. As students are being infected, parents have been reluctant to send their wards to schools.

In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Peddapuram, 59 students are tested positive for the Covid-19 and quarantined in the school.

The JNV allowed the students for offline classes for the past one month. Registration and enrolment of Class X and XII students for CBSE syllabus has been done. Many parents visited the school recently to submit the documents of the students. JNV principal K Rami Reddy told 'The Hans India' that there are 329 students studying in Classes VI to XII.

He said 59 students and 4 faculty members were infected by the Covid-19. Besides students, their family members were also affected by the virus. He said that students are being treated by expert doctors and assured that there will be no danger to the students.

He also added that the district authorities are supporting their schoolchildren medically. They are also providing nutritious food to the students. He said that the parents expressed grave concern regarding the safety of their children. The students were allowed to go home.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told'The Hans India' that 89 Covid cases were recorded in the district on Monday. He said that 1,800 active cases have been registered in the district.

He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and creating awareness among the people to follow the Covid protocol.