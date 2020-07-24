Kakinada: Boozers follow 'umbrella theory' at liquor outlets

Kakinada: Boozers are following the 'umbrella theory' at liquor outlets in the district. District authorities have allowed the liquor sale from 6 am to 11 am. In Kakinada Smart City, the people maintained social distance and were also wearing masks.

However, in some parts of rural areas, people were seen standing close to each other without wearing masks. The police and excise officials struggled to manage the crowd at liquor outlets.

Thousands of people across the city were seen waiting in queues in front of the liquor shops from early hours on Friday morning in Kakinada. The boozers are following the umbrella theory in Kakinada also.

Two or three constables were deployed at every shop to ensure that the customers are maintaining physical distancing and not to create any disturbance. People are bitterly opposed to the opening of the liquor shops during this lockdown period.

People are expressing their grave fears in view of the opening of the liquor outlets and they feel frightened for its rapid rise again because of lack of physical distancing among the people. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has imposed the lockdown norms partially and allowed the liquor outlets to open. A huge crowd started gathering an hour before the scheduled opening time of 6 am.