Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy launches corona rapid test kits

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that as many as 7,423 rapid test kits will be used for those in the quarantine and Red Zone areas.

He reviewed the measures being taken to contain Covid-19 with the doctors here on Monday.

Along with Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Satyasueela, the Collector launched the rapid test kits on the occasion.

He said that they received 7,423 test kits of which 4,300 will be used at quarantine centres and 2,123 for those suffering from fever.

The doctors and health workers have been trained on how to use the kits. They conduct two tests for each person.

