Kakinada: Covid-19 helpline to work from today

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy announced that Covid-19 Helpline will function from July 18 to allay suspicions on Covid-19.

In a statement, he said the call centre was set up only for Covid-19 patients in East Godavari district. Patients in Bommuru, Bodasakurru, Allavaram, Covid Care Centres, Rajahmundry District Hospital, Rajanagaram GSL Hospital, Kakinada Government General Hospital, Amalapuram KIMS Hospital in the district as well as Covid-19 positive patients in home quarantine should contact the phone numbers from 9 am to 9 pm to clear their doubts.

And they can send the messages in WhatsApp also. Helpline numbers are 9154202080 and 9154202255. State Helpline number is 0866-2410978.

