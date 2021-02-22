Kakinada: Mini rice mills for tribal farmers to be set up in Agency

Kakinada: Rampachodavaram ITDA project officer C Praveen Aditya proposed to set up mini rice mills in Kharif season and provide marketing facilities to paddy crops of the tribal farmers in Rampa Agency.

He held a review meeting with Horticulture and Agriculture officials at Rampachodavaram on Saturday. He directed the officials to submit a report on mini rice mills indicating the locations where the mills are needed in agency. He said that if anyone can apply with the proposals of setting up mini rice mills, the ITDA would give permission after verification. He directed the Horticulture officials to take steps to protect and increase the crop of cashew nut and mango coming in summer and steps are being taken for supplying pesticides and sprayers to 500 horticulture farmers under the micro irrigation scheme in agency. Horticulture officer Y Satyanarayana, Agriculture assistant directorRatna Kumar and others were present.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with Irrigation officials.He informed that steps are being taken for making available drinking water in the remote areas of the agency. He also added that certain works have been completed and a few more works are being quickly completed in the agency. He directed the officials to complete the works as per the guidelines without any delay. In certain areas like Maredumilli and Y Ramavaram bore wells are going to be installed, he added.