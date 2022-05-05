Kakinada: No mobile phones to be allowed at exam centres

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu made surprise inspections of the Class X exam centres and monitored the examination process to prevent the malpractices and others.

The SP inspected and supervised the arrangements made for the exams at Sri Sarada Special (MCPS) English Medium School and Bachhu Ramam Municipal Girls High School here on Wednesday.

In view of the reports of leakage of question papers of Class X from different places in the State, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar issued orders not allowing mobile phones at the examination centre premises. As per the orders, the invigilators, the departmental officers, other non-teaching and other departmental staff on examination duty such as ANMs, the police personnel including chief superintendents shall not bring mobile phones to the examination centres.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that all the examination centres shall be declared as 'No Phone Zones' in the district. He directed the officials not to allow mobile phones in the examination centres. The responsibility lies with the chief superintendent only. He ordered the officials to initiate stringent action against students, who were involved in mass copying and malpractice.

The SP inspected the bandobast arrangements made by the police officials. He also interacted with the HM and elicited information regarding the mode of conduct of the exams. Section-144 has been imposed near the examination centrws. As many as 66,323 students appeared on Wednesday for the examination out of 66,680.