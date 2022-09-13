Kakinada: Patients share beds due to shortage in GGH

Kakinada: The Government General Hospital in Kakinada is reeling under acute shortage of beds while the patients are facing hardships to get treatment.

Due to heavy rains in the season, several people are suffering from viral fevers, dengue and other illnesses. They approach GGH for treatment as they couldn't afford private hospitals. Since there are not enough beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients, the hospital authorities are allotting one bed to three to four patients. They are allowing one attendant is allowed for each patient. With this, almost all the wards in GGH like surgical, causality, gynaecology, orthopaedic, general, paediatric and other wards are filled with patients.

Doctors expressing their helplessness, suggesting new patients to adjust or to go other hospitals. Some people are opting for private hospitals in view of the lack of beds in the GGH, Kakinada.

With more number of patients, the doctors are unable to check all the patients on time. Some patients are expressing anguish alleging that medical officials are not paying any attention towards them.

Besides, the patients complain that the doctors are advising them to purchase medicines in private medical shops, even though the government is spending crores of rupees on free distribution of medicines to patients.

Another problem people facing in government hospital is in getting ECG and X-ray. With a longline of people waiting for ECG and X-ray, one has to wait for hours to get the test done. Without patience to wait for long hours, many of the patients are going to private hospitals to take these tests. As MRI is not available in GGH, people are forced to go to private scanning centres.

Another issue people are complaining is poor sanitation in the hospital. The entire area is stinking and emitting foul smell and no steps are taken to improve the situation. District Collector Krithika Shukla issued orders to the GGH authorities for providing qualitative treatment as well as medicines without any causing inconvenience to patients. Despite the instructions of the Collector, the medical personnel reportedly apathetic and showing scant attention to patients.

Several patients requested the Collector to issue orders to provide more beds as well as to provide treatment in GGH immediately. They also requested the Collector to help them in the matter of scanning, X-ray and ECG services and for getting prescribed medicines from the GGH and to take steps to keep GGH free of stench and litter.

When 'The Hans India' tried to contact the GGH Superintendent Dr P Venkata Budda, he did not respond to the call.