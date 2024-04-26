Sabita, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, made a surprise visit to the sub-jail

Nagarkurnool: District Justice Service Authority Secretary G. Sabitha paid a surprise visit to the Sub Jail in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters on the orders of the State High Court.

She inquired about the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail. Inspected the kitchen and the ingredients they were cooking. and inspected the bathrooms.

Speaking to the inmates, if anyone does not have the financial means or the ability to hire lawyers, they are the District Justice She said that a lawyer will be appointed free of cost on behalf of the service authority. The Jail Superintendent was directed to keep the surroundings of the jail premises and kitchens clean.