Kakinada: Roads development neglected in tribal valley

Kakinada: Many tribal communities are living in the Godavari River Valley's remote villages in the East Godavari District. The authorities have been neglecting them due to the construction of Polavaram project as the villages have to be submerged. The attitude of the authorities is troubling the tribes in the valley.

After the Katchuluru boat accident incident, everybody was apprehensive but nobody cared for the tribes who are facing difficulties. When the tribes of katchuluru village , and the 26 tourists survived in the boat accident with their country boats, everybody appreciated them, but not trying to look into their troubles.

In fact, the tribes were unable to save themselves in adverse circumstances Even the required road connectivity or navagation connectivity on the river is not there. The District Legal Services Authority only identified the slackness and found the tribes are not needed any appreciations, but they badly need of amenities.

Immediately, the District Judicial Judge rushed to Katchuluru and conducted a camp. They received nearly 400 representations and took steps to redress them. Meanwhile, the notices were issued to the concerned by the Permanent Lokadalat and District Legal Services Committee.

When the intervention of the judiciary, the development authorities made attempts to apprise with doing the road construction works to Katchuluru. Upto the Katchuluru Hill, the stream road work was done by engineers.

Even the work sanctioned in June, 2019 upto the Gonduru under the integrated action plan the authorities not completed the work. But due to pressure of judiciary, they did some extent and the tribes felt happy. They were thankful to the judiciary and requested them to undertake further developmental activities.