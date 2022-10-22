Kakinada: SP Ravindranath Babu inspects bandobast for farmers' padayatra

Kakinada: As the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti maha padayatra will enter Kakinada district on Saturday, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has taken all steps to prevent any untoward incidents.

He visited the strategic places in Jagannath Giri, Gorripudi and Nadakuduru under the limits of Gollapalem police station in Kakinada district on Friday. He also inspected the areas and suggested the police personnel for necessary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP gave suggestions for police, who are going to be deployed at the places where the padayatra farmers will pass through. The officials were directed to take steps to prevent any inconvenience to the people in those places, where the farmers are likely to walk.

SP Ravindranath Babu stated that as per the directives of High Court, additional police personnel are deployed at strategic areas. He directed the officials to arrange strong bandobast in order to maintain law and order and the padayatra is conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents.