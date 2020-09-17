Kanaka Durga temple EO files case over missing silver lion idols, says chariot was not used after last Ugadi

The Kanaka Durga temple officials have lodged a complaint with the police over the disappearance of three silver lion idols on the Indrakeeladri chariot. Temple EO Suresh Babu, who had lodged a complaint with the One Town police, said in his complaint that the chariot was not used after Ugadi last year. An examination of the engineering works 17 months later revealed that the lions had disappeared. Police have launched an investigation into the abduction of three lions.

Indrakeeladri chairman Somi Naidu said the chariot was not used when the YSR Congress government came to power. He recalled that during the TDP government's tenure in 2016, the chariot on Ghat Road was parked in Jammididdy and later brought to the maha mandapam. It was clarified that it was not used by after it was used for Ugadi during the last TDP government regime in 2019 amid coronavirus.

Yesterday (Wednesday) all the temple taluka officials checked to see if there were any lions in the storeroom. However, the lions were not found in the storeroom. The process of making the missing lions and fitting them into the chariot will begin on Wednesday. Security officials under the previous government said the lions had not been handed over to the now-defunct Max Security. A complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the disappearance of the lions today.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakeeladri Alayala Chairman Somi Naidu said, "We want the police to investigate whether the lost lions found and asserted government will take steps to protect the sentiments of Hindus." The BJP state president, who arrived yesterday, said the revenue minister should resign to which YSRCP fumed at TDP-BJP regime who did not speak that day when about 40 temples were demolished.

Durgagudi EO Sureshbabu said that Indrakeeladri chariot was not taken out after 2018. "I don't have store room locks. We checked yesterday with the intention that there would be lions in the store room but there were none hence complained to the police that there were no lions there." EO added