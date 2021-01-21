Kanna Lakshminarayana detained from attending protests at DGP office in Mangalagiri

Guntur: The Police on Thursday detained BJP state former president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana at his residence at Nagarampalem in Guntur city.

The Police prevented him from attending protest at DGP's office in Mangalagiri and detained him at his residence.

Speaking to the media, he criticised that there is no democracy in the state.He said since YSRCP government came to power in the state attacks were on rise on the temples.

He did not see this type of government so far. He said the government is distributing money in the name of welfare schemes to win in the elections. He alleged that the government is indirectly encouraging attacks on temples.