Karur Vysya Bank 794th branch opened in Addanki

Addanki(Bapatla District): Addanki Municipal Commissioner Thella Ravi Kumar and Dr Srilatha Kalluri of M/s Gottipati Super Specialty Hospital has inaugurated 794th branch of Karur Vysya Bank and ATM at Bungalow Road here on Wednesday.

Assistant General Manager KVS Prasad, Divisional Operating Officer IV Subrahmanyam, Branch Head V Kesava Babu and other bank officials were present on the occasion.

Bank Divisional Manager KVS Prasad said that Vijayawada division has 50 branches and this Addanki branch is 51st branch under Vijayawada Division. The division did Rs.7,292 crore business as on 31st December 2022.

Divisional Operating Officer IV Subrahmanyam said that the bank will serve digital banking services to the people of the vicinity and requested their cooperation in serving technological products for safe and secure banking transactions.