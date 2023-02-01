Kasibugga CI receives four appreciation certificates

Srikakulam: Kasibugga circle inspector (CI) G Srinivasa Rao received four appreciation certificates from higher officials in Srikakulam on Tuesday. The officials handed over four different appreciation certificates to CI Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa said, he unveiled the cases with help and guidance of higher officials and cooperation of his staff. During half-yearly review meet on crime issues conducted at Zilla Parishad (ZP) meeting hall in Srikakulam, higher officials lauded the hard work and dedication of CI Visakhapatnam range DIG S Harikrishna, district collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar and SP, G R Radhika lauded CI for investigation of cases, traffic regulation measures adopted by him, reduction of accidents etc.