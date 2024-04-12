Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed

Live
Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust celebrated 155th birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi at their registered office on Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Thursday. Trust chairman Dr PC Rayulu remembered the services provided by Kasturba Gandhi, highlighting her as a silent symbol of sacrifice and service during freedom movement. He also praised her support for social reforms such as untouchability and widow marriages. Trust Director Sridevi and office staff participated in the event.
