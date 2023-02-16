Kasturba school students pour out their woes

Anakapalli: "We are facing a lot of problems in the institution. Teachers are not imparting lessons. No matter how many times we communicated our problems, no one came to our aid," students of Kasturba Residential School, Lingaraju Palem at S Rayavaram in Anakapalli poured out their woes in a video. The videos of the girls getting emotional went viral on social media platforms.

They said that they have been experiencing difficulties for quite a long time on the campus. "The problems are not restricted to academics alone, there are no basic amenities such as washrooms," they shared. Further, they said, they were not able to fulfil the dreams of their parents and that they have no hopes for a future either.

The girls at the institution said that due to lack of proper washrooms, they were taking bath in the corridor by switching off the lights.

Responding to a video in a tweet, chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma tweeted saying the problem will be looked into immediately.

Expressing ire over the management, state general secretary, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham, A Malyadri pointed out that the government's statistics remain quite contrary to the ground reality. "Such problems are faced by several students, not just in Anakapalli but in a number of hostels in Andhra Pradesh," he said.