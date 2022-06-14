KCR right choice to lead anti-BJP forces: Vundavalli

Rajahmahendravaram : The Congress party has become weak and is not able to take on the BJP. People will not have confidence if another front with the regional parties was formed. No Prime Minister who led a front could last his full term. Hence there is a need for building an alternative national-level party is what KCR feels.

Addressing a press conference following a three-hour long meeting with KCR on Sunday, former Congress MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that unlike Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav or any other such leaders, KCR is more articulate and has good communication skills. He has lots of information on how continuity of BJP would harm the country. India is losing its goodwill among many global countries particularly the Gulf countries. Doubts are being raised over India's secularism. He said KCR was the best choice to lead the anti-BJP forces.

Arun Kumar said in 2014 Modi had given a call for Congress Mukt Bharat but in practice, he wants the country to be opposition-Mukt Bharat.

KCR is working out a detailed agenda with special focus on the concept of development and optimum utilization of resources.

He said KCR had invited him for the meeting about ten days back. After the meeting, he realised that KCR had a lot more authentic information than him. Arun said that he had made it clear to KCR that he was no longer in active politics and had retired long back. KCR told him that since he was a good analyst, he could effectively speak on why BJP should be thrown out of power. During this meeting, KCR's political strategist Prashant Kishor was also present but he did not participate in the discussion, Arun Kumar added.

Asked if KCR discussed with him about the proposed new party, Arun Kumar said that this issue did not figure during the talks. The meeting was mainly on how BJP rule was damaging the image of the country and how India's growth had slowed down compared to neighboring countries like China. He said KCR told him that he would soon convene a meeting of experts and that he would invite him again for further discussions.