Keep abreast with advancing technology, students told

Eluru: Prof Y Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajamahendravaram, stressed the importance of young graduates being well-versed in advancing technology as they carry the torch for future generations.



He was the chief guest at the 35th annual Graduation Day for 2023-24 graduating class of St Theresa’s College for Women (A) here on Monday.

The festivities commenced with a grand academic procession graced by esteemed personalities including the chief guest. Also present were Correspondent and Superior Mother Ernestine Fernandes Sequira, Principal of the College Dr Sr Mercy, Controller of Examinations Sr Suseela, and Vice-Principals Sr Christia Maria and Sr Fathima Digil.

Prof Srinivasa Rao highlighted the significant role that women, like the graduates, play in key positions both in India and internationally, attributing their success to the essential qualities of hard work, dedication, skills, and commitment. This showcases that by embodying these virtues, they too can make a remarkable impact.

In this ceremony, 380 students from various branches of Under Graduate and Post-Graduate courses BA, BSc, BBA, MA, MSc and MBA received their degrees.