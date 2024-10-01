Keep away from drugs, youth told

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram police are taking up several programmes to keep students and youth away from drugs, ganja and other narcotic substances. SP Vakul Jindal is conducting several awareness activities aiming to control drugs and ganja trafficking in district.

As part of the drive, Sankalpam Sabha was organised at Bobbili on Monday, in which actor P Sai Kumar took part. Sai Kumar appreciated SP Jindal for taking up such a great task to make the district drugs-free and advised the students and youth not to take to drugs which will ruin the life and push the entire family into troubles.

“I am a policeman in only cinemas but not a real one, but here Vakul Jindal and his team is real heroes fighting social evils. Students should not cross their limits and step into that harmful activities. Students should not get pulled towards bad habits and spoil their lives,” he said. Jindal said that Sai Kumar has enhanced the image and respect of police with his powerful portrayal of police roles in movies.

He said students should be careful before making friendship with others in the class, college or somewhere else. They should mind that consuming sedatives and drugs will completely change the lives and push them into troubles. “If once a student is addicted to drugs, it’s very difficult to make him a normal man but we are here to support such persons and will help them to come out of the habit. If anybody is caught with ganja, they will face imprisonment of about 20 years, which will spoil their entire life. So, all the youth should mind their responsibilities and work hard, reach their goals and settle in a better way in the lives,” he advised.

DSPs P Srinivasa Rao, S Raghavulu, circle inspectors K Narayana Rao, A V Leela Rao and others attended the programme.