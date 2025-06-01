Keep parks clean: Civic chief

Tirupati: Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials concerned to keep the parks clean. Along with the officials, she inspected the park in NGO’s colony and inspected sanitation works in 40th ward on Saturday. The Commissioner instructed the officials to keep all the parks clean and to take up beautification works. The officials were also told to create awareness among the residents against household waste.

Mourya told people to separate waste into wet and dry before handing it over to health staff, who fetches it daily from their areas. She sought the engineering officials to prepare a plan for filling up potholes on roads.

Health department officials were ordered to improve door-to-door collection of waste by ensuring 100% waste segregation into dry and wet.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, TUDA EE Raveendra, ME Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs Venkata Prasad, Silpa were present.