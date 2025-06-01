Live
- BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
- TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA
- Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
- Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
- Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal
- Doctors warn against tobacco use
- CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26
- Congress chief echoing Pakistan's lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks
- Seethakka chairs review meet
- Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case
Keep parks clean: Civic chief
Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials concerned to keep the parks clean. Along with the officials, she inspected the park in NGO’s colony and inspected sanitation works in 40th ward on Saturday.
Tirupati: Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials concerned to keep the parks clean. Along with the officials, she inspected the park in NGO’s colony and inspected sanitation works in 40th ward on Saturday. The Commissioner instructed the officials to keep all the parks clean and to take up beautification works. The officials were also told to create awareness among the residents against household waste.
Mourya told people to separate waste into wet and dry before handing it over to health staff, who fetches it daily from their areas. She sought the engineering officials to prepare a plan for filling up potholes on roads.
Health department officials were ordered to improve door-to-door collection of waste by ensuring 100% waste segregation into dry and wet.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, TUDA EE Raveendra, ME Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs Venkata Prasad, Silpa were present.