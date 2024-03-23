Kesineni Chinni assures of addressing problems of common man

Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni), the TDP MP candidate for Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, has expressed his commitment to addressing the welfare and development issues faced by the common man in the region. In a recent media conference held at NTR Bhavan in Vijayawada, Shivnath thanked Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for entrusting him with the opportunity to contest as the TDP candidate.

Shivnath highlighted the importance of technical skills training for daily laborers, especially those working in the automobile sector in Autonagar. He emphasized the need to upgrade their skills to keep up with technological advancements in the industry. Additionally, Shivnath mentioned his plans to establish skill development centers and provide training for construction workers to enhance their job opportunities.





Acknowledging the development initiatives undertaken during Chandrababu's tenure as Chief Minister, Shivnath pledged to continue the progress and work towards further improvements in the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support to Andhra Pradesh and emphasized the importance of collaboration among BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena to achieve success in the upcoming elections.



Furthermore, Shivnath outlined his plans to address issues such as water scarcity, irrigation problems, and infrastructure development in various constituencies within the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency. He assured to prioritize the welfare of the people and work towards resolving their concerns effectively.

