Kesineni Sivanath elected as President of ACA, announces donation to flood victims

In a unanimous election, MP Kesineni Sivanath has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). Expressing his enthusiasm for the position, Sivanath described the election of the ACA governing body as a positive development for cricket in the region.



As his first official act, Shivnath announced a substantial donation of Rs

1 crore to flood victims. He also assured of enhancing cricket facilities across Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the association's commitment to promoting the sport in all corners of the state, moving beyond the current reliance on Visakhapatnam as the sole venue for international matches.

Sivanath revealed plans to explore the possibility of hosting international matches in Mangalagiri and Kadapa, emphasizing the need for broader representation of cricket in Andhra Pradesh. With this initiative, the ACA aims to foster talent and elevate the state's profile in the cricketing arena.