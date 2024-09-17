Key decision on Telugu varsity in Budget session: Butchaiah

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Rural MLA Butchaiah Chowdary said that a significant decision regarding Telugu University is anticipated during the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s budget session. He said that discussions are already being held regarding various bifurcation issues between the states of Andhra and Telangana.

Organiser of CP Brown Mandiram and a renowned poet Sannidhanam Narasimha Sarma met MLA Chowdary at his residence on Monday.

Sarma suggested that the Telugu University’s Andhra Pradesh operational headquarters could be established at the Telugu University’s Sahitya Peetham in Bommuru.

MLA confirmed that the condition of the Sahitya Peetham is indeed concerning but assured that positive developments are expected soon. He said that while the Bommuru Sahitya Peetham spans 50 acres, only 30 acres are currently under the academy’s management. However, he believes this land is adequate for the university’s development and pledged to protect the academy’s assets.

Sarma said that due to the lack of UGC recognition for Andhra region branches, students’ admission to Telugu University requires Telangana government’s approval. Butchaiah indicated plans to hold a meeting with prominent figures from relevant fields regarding the university’s future.

Sarma presented a copy of Andhra Puranam (nine parts compilation), authored by Kalaprapurna Madhunapantula Satyanarayana Sastri to MLA Gorantla. Sannidhanam Sastry, Vakacharla Krishna, and Vasamsetty Gangadhara Rao were present.