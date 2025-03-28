  • Menu
KIMS Sikhara treats complex stroke case

Guntur: KIMS Sikhara Hospital here has once again demonstrated excellence in advanced neurovascular care with the successful management of a complex stroke case. A 76-year-old male, experiencing recurrent right-sided weakness despite optimal medical treatment, was evaluated for the underlying cause.

Under the care of Neurologist Dr Pradeep Kumar Reddy, the assessment revealed significant carotid disease with unstable plaque formation. Neuro Interventional specialist Dr Vivek performed a concurrentcarotid artery stenting and aneurysm coiling procedure, ensuring a comprehensive resolution to the patient’s condition.

Post-procedure, the patient remained stable and did not exhibit any focal neurological deficits.

