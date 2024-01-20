KL University entrance test results released

Vijayawada: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Friday released results of the entrance examination conducted by KL Deemed University for admission into engineering degree and postgraduate courses in Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses.

Addressing the media at the KL Deemed University administrative office here, the minister said that the services of the engineers are essential for the development of society and the country.

She congratulated the students who secured high ranks in the entrance test and appealed to the university management to encourage the merit students more to go for higher education.

Vice-chancellor Dr G Partha Sarathi Varma elaborating the process of entrance examination said that the university has been conducting entrance tests in three phases at national-level for admission into engineering education. “Today is the results of the first phase of the entrance examination,” he said.

The second phase will be conducted from February 2 to 5. The merit students are eligible for scholarships in the KL University, he said. “Every year more than one lakh students are appearing for the entrance examination,” he said.

Pro vice-chancellors Dr AVS Prasad, and Dr N Venkatram, Admissions director Dr J Srinivasa Rao, head of ECE department Dr Suman also participated.