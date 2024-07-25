Know your MLA: The invincible leader of Mantralayam

Mantralayam : In the Mantralayam constituency, Y Bala Nagi Reddy of the YSR Congress Party has established himself as an invincible leader. Serving as MLA for the fourth consecutive term since the constituency’s creation in 2009, Reddy’s political journey is a testament to his enduring popularity and influence.

His initial political victory came in 2009 when he contested as a candidate from the TDP and won against Dalavai Ramaiah of the Congress Party. Shortly after his victory, he switched allegiance to the Congress under the leadership of then Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Following the tragic death of YSR in 2009, Bala Nagi Reddy joined the YSRCP in 2014. In the subsequent election, he once again emerged victorious, defeating TDP rival Palakurthy Tikka Reddy.

The 2019 elections saw a repeat performance, with Reddy securing a hat-trick win by defeating Tikka Reddy again. In the 2024 general election, Bala Nagi Reddy clinched his fourth term, defeating TDP candidate N Raghavendra Reddy with a majority of 12,000 votes.

Despite his electoral success, the Mantralayam constituency lags in development. Known for the famous Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple and the Urukunda Eeranna Narasimha Swamy temple, the region is rich in cultural heritage. The River Tungabhadra also flows through this area, providing abundant natural resources. However, the constituency faces significant challenges, including drinking water shortages, inadequate irrigation facilities, labour migration and poor road conditions in rural areas.

The persistent victory of Bala Nagi Reddy, despite these developmental issues, is attributed to the lack of unity among the voters of the Boya (Valmiki) community, the dominant group in the region, with Scheduled Caste and Kurva communities occupying next places in terms of numbers. Historically, Reddy has retained consistent support from these groups, solidifying his position in Mantralayam politics.