Kodandarama temple Brahmotsavam begins
Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati flagged off with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam between 9.15 am and 9.30 am on Thursday.
Under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Bharat Kumar Deekshitulu, the flag hoisting ceremony held amidst vedic mantras.
Later, between 11 am and 12 noon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was held to the utsava deities of Sri Sita Lakshmana sameta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy.
The Lord along with His Consort was taken out on Pedda Sesha Vahanam along the four Mada streets in the night.
Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Agama advisor Seetaramacharyulu, Deputy EOs Govindarajan and Nagaratna, AEO Ravi and others were present.