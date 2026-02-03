Kollu blames anger against YSRCP for attack against Ambati

Vijayawada: Excise minister Kollu Ravindra on Monday said the attack on YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu was the result of growing public anger against the party. Speaking to the media in Machilipatnam, the minister said public resentment against the “corrupt YSRCP” was increasing by the day and accused the party of provoking caste and religious sentiments as it was unable to face people’s anger.

He strongly objected to comparisons being made between Rambabu and late leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, calling such remarks shameful. “What was Ranga’s stature as a leader who stood for the people, and what is the stature of Rambabu, who speaks irresponsibly on the streets?” he said. Ravindra said it was disgraceful to attribute the attack on Ambati Rambabu to caste when it was a spontaneous expression of public outrage.

The minister urged people to note YSRCP’s “devious attempts” to gain political mileage by giving caste colour to incidents. He said YSRCP leaders had no moral right to criticise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh, adding that Rambabu was being widely criticised by the public. He claimed the ruling coalition was exercising restraint despite what he termed as “shameful conduct” by YSRCP leaders, and alleged that former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was conspiring to create unrest in the state.

Ravindra also lashed out at YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani, accusing him of speaking without shame after allegedly misappropriating rice meant for the poor.

He further criticised former minister Jogi Ramesh, alleging that he had endangered public lives through spurious liquor. Terming Jogi Ramesh’s claims of speaking for Backward Classes (BCs) as ironic, Ravindra asked where he was when BCs faced attacks and arrests during the previous YSRCP regime. The minister said the government was committed to maintaining law and order and warned that cases would be filed and legal action taken against every YSRCP leader found guilty of wrongdoing. He earlier addressed a meeting of TDP leaders and in-charges of various wings.