Konaseema youth marries Canada girl

Rajamahendravaram: In a unique love story, Manoj Kumar from BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Canadian girl Tracy Rochédan will tie the knot on Wednesday. Their relationship has shown that love transcends region, language, race, and nationality.

Both are from different countries, religions, languages, and they are set to unite in marriage in the Konaseema district. On Monday, a grand Haldi ceremony took place filled with celebrations and joy.

Manoj Kumar from Eedarapalli village in Amalapuram mandal of Konaseema fell in love with Tracy Rochédan. The couple has been in love for seven years.

Manoj, who works as a bank manager in Canada met Tracy as a client at the bank, and their friendship blossomed into love. Recently, they got engaged in Kenya and decided to have their wedding in Konaseema.

The couple and their families arrived in Eedarapalli for the wedding, which will be conducted in traditional Telugu Hindu style at the Dindi resort on Wednesday in Malikipuram mandal. Manoj shared that the reception will take place on November 8. The arrival of Canadians in Eedarapalli has drawn the attention of the locals, adding excitement to the village.