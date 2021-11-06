Krishna achieves landmark figure of 50 lakh Covid vaccine jabs

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas said on Friday Covid vaccine is available in all ward and village secretariats and PHCs and appealed to the people to get the jab without fail to make Krishna district free from the deadly virus.

He said the district crossed the landmark figure of 50 lakh Covid jabs and wished that the objective of the Covid-free district would be fulfilled soon.

In a statement, the Collector said as part of the Covid vaccination, as many as 29,99,387 jabs of the first dose were administered in the district till now. Similarly, 19,98,329 second doses were administered so far, said the collector.

The Collector informed the media that vaccine first and second doses were administered to 44,324 health workers in the district.

Giving details of the frontline workers, the Collector said the first dose vaccine was administered to 1.98 lakh health workers and second dose to 1.7 lakh workers.

Collector Nivas said 12.92 lakh jabs were administered to the people in the age group of 18 to 45 years against the total population of 17.52 lakh in that age group.

He expressed happiness on administering 50 lakh Covid jabs till now in the district. He praised the services of health workers, ward and village volunteers, ANMs, Asha workers, tahsildars, MPDOs and other officials and staff involved in the Covid vaccination.

He called upon the officials and staff to complete the objective of vaccination to all eligible people in Krishna district.

He felt the third wave can be prevented with the collective efforts of the government, people and volunteers.

Total vaccination can check the spread of third wave in the district, he said and urged the people to cooperate for the total vaccination and make the district free from Covid.