Krishna ZP approves surplus budget of `226.32 cr for 2024-25

Vijayawada: The erstwhile Krishna Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Machilipatnam on Saturday approved the budget for the financial year of 2024-25 with surplus amount of Rs 226.32 crore.

ZP chairperson Uppala Harika chaired the meeting, which was attended by the District Collectors of Krishna, NTR and Eluru. The meeting was organised at the ZP Convention Hall in Machilipatnam and various issues were discussed.

The estimated revenue for the year 2024-25 is Rs 957.36 crore, while the estimated expenditure is likely to be Rs 943.04 crore. The revised budget has opening balance of Rs 211.99 crore. The closing balance is estimated at Rs 226.31 crore with surplus amount.

Similarly, the Krishna ZP general body meeting approved the revised budget estimates for the year 2023-24 with opening balance of Rs 201.93 crore. For this current financial year, the district revenue is estimated Rs 842.04 core and expenditure estimated at Rs 831.97 crore.

After the completion of the meeting, ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika briefed the media about the resolutions passed in the meeting. She said with the support of the State government the Krishna district achieved good results in the past three years of her tenure. She said people’s representatives and officers have extended their good support for the development of the district and thanked them. She informed that in addition to the general funds, Rs 40-crore grant was released from the 15th Finance Commission for the district. Out of which Rs 37.80 crore was spent for various developmental activities in the district, she added.

The ZP chairperson said that the Finance Commission will receive another Rs 45 crore.

MLAs and ZPTC members have raised many local issues for which the officials have given replies in the meeting.

District Collectors P Raja Babu (Krishna), Dr S Dilli Rao (NTR), and Prasanna Venkatesh (Eluru) attended the ZP general body meeting on Saturday. ZP CEO Jyothu Basu and other officials were present.

Last time, Eluru Collector Prasanna Venkatesh skipped the meeting for various reasons and some leaders expressed ire over his absence.