KRMB submits report to NGT on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, opines excess works undertaken

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) visited the site of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme undertaken by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and prepared a report. It said the government was not limited to preparing the Comprehensive Project Report (DPR) as required and carried out works beyond the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Water Resources in 2010 for the design of the DPR. The KRMB explained that extensive excavations have been carried out for the construction of the Approach Channel, Forbe, Pumphouse, Link Canal.



According to the DPR, 12 tunnels were excavated and ten tunnels were dug. Two batching plants were set up for construction work, where sand and gravel were stored and some sheds were laid. On August 11, a delegation comprising KRMB Member Secretary, Committee Convener DM Raipure, members (Power) LB Muthang, and expert Darpan Talwar visited the site of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A comprehensive 12-page comprehensive report was prepared and attached to NGT with photos collected to illustrate the extent to which the work had been done. The team said no work was being done during the inspections and made it clear that excess work had been done than was necessary.

Gavinolla Srinivas of Narayanpet district has filed a contempt of court petition alleging that the AP government violated NGT directives not to undertake work on the Rayalaseema project without environmental permits. The NGT tribunal, which heard the case, directed the Krishna Board to conduct inspections. The NGT will hold an inquiry based on this report on the 16th in the wake of the inspections and submission of the report.