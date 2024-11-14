Kuppam administration initiates ‘Praja Darbar’ to take services to rural people

Tirupati : Following the directives of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, an innovative initiative titled 'Praja Darbar - Mana Panchayati Vaddaku Mana Prabhutvam' has been launched to address the development and welfare of Kuppam constituency. Spearheaded by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat, this programme aims to resolve each village panchayat's issues effectively and promptly. Under this initiative, every Wednesday, a selected panchayat will host the ‘Praja Darbar’, where 26 government departments will participate at field, mandal and division levels. The programme will run from 10 am to 1 pm, allowing citizens to voice their grievances and submit petitions directly. In the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5 pm, officials will conduct field visits within the panchayat to identify and resolve pressing issues on the spot whenever possible.

Accordingly, the first ‘Praja Darbar’ was held on Wednesday at Kangundi village panchayat, with officials like Vikas Marmat, APSRTC Vice-Chairman PS Muniratnam and Kuppam RDO Srinivasaraju. They were joined by elected representatives like constituency extension committee convener Dr BR Suresh Babu, TTD Board Member Shantaram and other local leaders.

The programme’s intent is to bridge the gap between government services and rural communities, bringing administration directly to the people. This weekly initiative aims to foster community engagement and enhance the effectiveness of government solutions at the grassroots level, reflecting the Chief Minister’s commitment to the comprehensive development of Kuppam constituency.