Kuppam will stand as a national model for growth: Bhuvaneswari

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and trustee of NTR Seva Trust, expressed confi-dence that Kuppam would witness unparalleled develop-ment under the vision of the CM.

Speaking during her third day of the Kuppam tour, she emphasised that only Chandrababu Naidu has the capabil-ity to bring the State, battered over the past five years, back on track. She credited the people’s overwhelming support for electing him with a massive majority, signalling their trust in his leadership.

As part of her visit, Bhuvaneswari toured extensively across Ramakuppam mandal, including villages like Mod-dulavanka and Gandhinagar. She participated in an inter-active session with women, where she addressed local concerns. She also visited the Kasturba Gandhi School in Vijalapuram, where she shared lunch with students and encouraged them to excel in their studies.





She reiterated Chandrababu Naidu’s unwavering commit-ment to Kuppam, a constituency he has nurtured through-out his political career. “He often says he can never repay the people of Kuppam for their faith in him. During the last five years, progress came to a halt, but you chose Naidu for development. In the next five years, Kuppam will stand as a national model for growth”, she said.

Under the leadership of Naidu, Rs 110 crore has been allo-cated for drainage projects across the constituency, with works set to commence shortly. Additionally, Rs 1.4 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of area hospitals, ensuring better healthcare for rural residents.

Bhuvaneswari emphasised the importance of women’s fi-nancial independence, urging them to utilise opportunities for growth. Highlighting the TDP’s dedication to serving all communities, she promised housing for the poor, improved drinking water facilities and the construction of community halls for BC and minority groups.

She assured that pending salaries for staff at the Dravidi-an University, amounting to Rs 2.8 crore, would be re-leased soon. Plans for a super-specialty hospital in Kup-pam are also underway.