Kurnool: Advocates demand release of Rs 100 cr for welfare fund

Kurnool: The advocates demanding immediate release of Rs.100 crore for welfare fund, have staged a protest under the banner Indian Lawyers Association (ILA) in front of District Court here on Monday. Senior advocate Bandari Chandrudu addressing on the occasion, said that the government has announced Rs.100 crore funds to lawyers' welfare fund. But it was not released yet, said Chandrudu.

Another advocate M Subbaiah alleged that Law Nestam has not yet implemented to junior lawyers. He demanded immediate release of fund. He also demanded health cards and house sites to advocates.

Advocate BS Ravikanth Prasad demanded to enhance the aid to Rs.4 lakh which is being given to the family members of a deceased advocate.

The advocates urged the government to respond to their demands and resolve them at the earliest. Advocates, Prasad, Venkataswamy, Nagaraju, Khadar Basha,Venkateshwarulu and others participated.