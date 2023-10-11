Kurnool: APGB sanctions loans worth Rs 7 cr

Kurnool: Andhra Pragati Grameena Bank (APGB) chairman Rakesh Kashyap inaugurated the credit expansion programme under the direction of the bank Kurnool Regional Office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that Andhra Pragati Grameena Bank has high business share of Rs 5,106.25 crores till September 30, 2023 with 61 branches in Kurnool district, carrying business transactions of Rs 2,679.46 crores in loans, high crop loans, self-help group loans, adding that the bank provides various types of business loans. Apart from these loans, home, vehicle, personal, education and property mortgage loans are granted with very low interest and quick repayment loans, and there is a special discount for employees.

He further informed that they had started two direct loan centres in Kurnool district and appointed committed and skilled staff to quickly grant loans above Rs 10 lakh. In this programme, about 150 clients got housing, vehicle, personal, education and agriculture and non-agricultural loans of Rs 7 crores were sanctioned.

NABARD DDM M Subba Reddy, Regional Manager PV Ramana, Senior Manager K Raghu, Sarla Drayana Kendra Head G Praveen Kumar Reddy, branch managers, bank staff and customers participated in the programme.