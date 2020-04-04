Kurnool: Collector G Veera Pandiyan directs officials to screen all people in red zone

Kurnool: With district registering three suspected corona cases, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has declared 3-km radius area covering Roja Street and Kappal Nagar in Kurnool city as a containment zone and 7-km area in in Owk and Banaganapalle villages as buffer zone.



As a result, all ration shops and other commercial shops remained closed in these areas and officials have been directed to take all necessary preventive measures to contain the spreading of coronavirus.

In Kurnool city, Rythu Bazaars and 162 public distribution supply (PDS) ration shops have been closed and the vegetable selling centres which were arranged temporarily at some places have been shifted to distant places away from Roja Street, Prakashnagar, Venkataramana Colony and Kappal Nagar.

Sanitisation of Roja Street and Kappal Nagar in Kurnool city and Owk and Banaganapalle villages have been taken up by spraying disinfectants, said the officials.

The Collector said the first corona positive person is being given treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital and he is healthy. The three presumptive positive cases that were recorded one at Kurnool city and one each at Owk and Banaganapalle.

He further said that 840 people returned from abroad to the district and of them, 352 returnees were completed their home isolation period and remaining 488 were still in quarantine.

Adoni DSP Narasimha Reddy inspected the situation at Owk and Banaganapalle and strictly ordered the police personnel to implement the lockdown.