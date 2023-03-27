Kurnool: Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from LS dark day in history of democracy

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president M Sudhakar Babu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has totally failed in safeguarding the democratic institutions in the country. Staging a Satyagraha Deeksha in front of Gandhi's statue near Zilla Parishad on Sunday, he said following the orders of Congress state president Gidugu Rudraraju, the Deeksha has been staged to condemn Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court.

Sudhakar Babu said that even Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also become a 'puppet' in the hands of Modi and added the time has come to dethrone both from power.

Stating that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament as a 'dark day' in the history of democracy, he said that those defrauding the banks were moving freely in the country with the alleged support of BJP.

Stating that the disqualification action on the Congress leader highlights the arrogance of Prime Minister, he said the democracy and constitutional values in the country were at stake. Terming the decision taken on Rahul Gandhi as a 'hasty,' Sudhakar Babu said there was an urgent need to resist the 'vindictive' politics of BJP.

Stating that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha on the grounds of his comments was against the spirit of democracy, he alleged that Modi was benefitting private corporate bodies by robbing off the country's wealth. Modi knows better how to misuse the country's judiciary, he said that now the people would never believe Modi and his BJP as it involved in making several conspiracies against opposition party leaders.

Party district general secretary Kothuru Sathyanarayana Gupta criticised Modi for failing to honour his promise of according Special Category Status to AP and cheating the people.