Kurnool: Five people permitted to pray in mosques

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan, advised the people of Muslim community, to offer prayers at their homes instead of at mosques. With the starting of Ramadan festive season, the people observe month-long fasting and offer prayers five times a day.



In view of a coronavirus, the people are advised to abide by the orders of state government. In a statement released to media on Saturday, the Collector has stated that offering of mass prayers at mosques is strictly prohibited. But five people, Imams, Mouzam and three committee members are permitted to offer prayers at the mosques.

He further said that Azan in the morning and blowing of siren for fasting is also permitted. The community elders are advised to display a banner with lockdown norms at the mosques about Covid-19. The people sponsoring eatables were given a relaxation, twice a day. Following social distance and lockdown norms, the donors can offer fruits from 3 am to 4.30 am and 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm in the evening. Under any circumstances, zamath with family members is not allowed, said the Collector.

Veera Pandiyan said that he has been discussing with the community elders for the last three days. During the meeting they were told not to offer mass prayers at mosques.

Similarly, the people placed under quarantine would be supplied with fresh and dry fruits. Even the Muslim residents can also get fruits and dry fruits from the shops that would be kept open up to 10 in the morning and for Iftar in the evening, the Collector added.