Kurnool: Huge number of devotees throng Srisailam on 3rd Karthika Somavaram

Kurnool: A large number of devotees thronged Srisailam temple on the auspicious occasion of third Karthika Somavaram on Monday. Early in the morning, the devotees took holy dip in the river Krishna at Pathala Ganga and lit Karthika Deepams. They also floated the deepams in the river water.

In view of the heavy rush of devotees, the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements. The devotees are only allowed alankara darshan of the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bharamarambhika Devi. The temple doors have been opened since 3.30 am and devotees allowed to have the darshan from 5.00 am and continued up to 3.00 pm. The darshan resumed after 5.30 and continued up to 10.00 pm, stated the authorities in a press release on Monday. The devotees in queue lines are served with hot milk, mini meals, free prasadam and anna prasadam besides laddu prasadam. Special arrangements have also been made to the devotees for performing deeparadhana at north shiv street (uttara mada veedhi) and at Gangadhara mandapam opposite to Sri Krishna Deva Raya gopuram. Since early in the morning, the devotees lit karthika deepams.

On this auspicious karthika somavaram, the temple authorities have also arranged laksha deepotsavam and pushkarini harati.