Kurnool: Implement law and order transparently: DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang
Director General of Police Gautam Sawang interacting with the district police personnel at APSP second battalion in Kurnool on Thursday

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang on Thursday had a brief halt at APSP second battalion in Kurnool

Kurnool: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Thursday had a brief halt at APSP second battalion in Kurnool. He was received by the Kurnool Range DIG P Venkatrami Reddy, Second Battalion DIG Ch Venkateshwara Rao, Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali and other police officials.

The police boss was on his way to Anantapur from Hyderabad. While crossing Kurnool, he had a brief halt and during his halt he discussed several security measures. He also instructed the district officials to be alert and implement law and order in a transparent manner.

After a while of discussion, he left for Anantapur by road. Gautam Sawang will attend the passing out parade of Sub Inspectors at Anantapur district police training centre.

Trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, APSP second battalion commandant P Ravi Shankar, AR Additional SP Radha Krishna, Additional commandant Alla Bakash, DSPs Venkatramaiah, Venkatadri, Mahaboob Basha and Circle Inspector Srinivasa Reddy were present.

