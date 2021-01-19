Kurnool: MP asks disabled to avail tricycles

Kurnool: Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy has said that no one is superior nor inferior as we are all god's creation. But, when it comes to challenged people, visually and physically, they are far more intelligent than the common people, the MP stated.

Participating as a chief guest at the battery-operated tricycle distribution programme organised on the premises of Bharati Seeds Godown in Nandyal on Monday, the MP said earlier, the physically challenged people were faced several hardships due to lack of no facilities. With advancements in the technology sector and the latest equipment is being brought to handy, they can go anywhere now without any difficulty, he pointed out.

Some time back, hand operated tricycles were in use and now they are not seen anywhere. The hand operated tricycles have been replaced by the battery-operated ones, said the MP.

He further said that during a discussion with the Union Ministers at Delhi he came to know that more funds are lying idle in Disabled Welfare department. If any of the physically challenged, despite having requisite qualifications to claim the tricycle, did not get it, is suggested to approach the concerned department and apply for tricycle.

The MP said the cost of each tricycle was Rs 37,000, of the total cost Rs 25,000 is contributed by Centre and Rs 12,000 from MPs funds. Distributing battery operated tricycles to 177 physically challenged people has given him immense pleasure, stated Pocha Brahmananda Reddy.

Joint Collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin said the physically challenged people can now go anywhere without seeking support. They can easily travel to their desired place on the battery-operated tricycles. He further said that the state government has launched several welfare schemes for the physically challenged and urged them to utilise the schemes.

Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari said the Central government has distributed various kinds of equipment with a cost of Rs 4.25 crore to 4,331 PHC persons. She said the battery operated tricycles would be more convenient to physically challenged persons, said Kalpana Kumari.

Assistant Director of Disabled Welfare department P Vijaya said the selection process to identify actual beneficiaries has started in 2019 at Nandyal. At that time, a total number of 256 were selected and 79 persons were already given the tricycles. Now, the tricycles were distributed to remaining 177 people amounting to Rs 65.49 lakhs, said Vijaya.

Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, Jaya Chandra, Victor, Ayub and others also participated.