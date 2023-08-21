Kurnool: Nagula Chavithi celebrated with utmost devotion

Kurnool/Nandyal: Nagula Chavithi was celebrated with utmost devotion across two districts Kurnool and Nandyal on Sunday. The Chavithi was observed on the occasion of Sravana Masam. Since early in the morning, the women folks along with the family members after taking holy bath have thronged the temples to offer prayers. Almost all temples were packed with a huge number of devotees. The women devotees after offering prayers have also poured milk in Nagula Putta.



Apart pouring milk in Nagula Putta, they also offered sweets made of sesame seeds, jaggery and coconuts. The devotees at Nandikotkur have thronged Saibaba temple, Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple and Nagula Putta at Kota Veedhi and offered special prayers. The temple committee members have stated that they have made elaborate amenities to the devotees. Temples like Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Ahobilam and Omkaram in both districts also saw heavy rush of devotees.