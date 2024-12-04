Kurnool: Players selected for State-level basketball championship

Kurnool: Kurnool District Basketball Association member Dada Basha said the State level championship competitions are being conducted in West Godavari from December 7 to 10.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Dada Basha informed that players have been selected on Tuesday. Basketball sport, which is widely played in developed countries like America, Australia, Russia, United Kingdom (UK) and others, however the sport is also gaining good momentum in India. He said if the players play the game with aim and determination then success is very certain.

Basha called upon the players to regularly do exercise, yoga, meditation, pranayamam besides practicing the game. The players were also told to play the game well and bring name and fame to the district.