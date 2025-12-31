Kurnool registers 0.7% rise in crime

Kurnool: The Kurnool District Police on Tuesday released the Annual District Crime Review–2025, highlighting key trends in crime, enforcement and public safety.

Addressing a media conference at the Ved Vyas Auditorium in the District Police Office, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, said a total of 4,051 cases were registered during the year, marginally higher than 4,022 cases in 2024, reflecting a rise of 0.7 per cent. He, however, underlined that serious and heinous offences had shown a notable decline, indicating effective preventive policing and improved investigation.

According to the official data, major violent crimes recorded a downward trend.

Murder cases fell from 34 in 2024 to 29 in 2025, while attempted murder cases declined sharply from 41 to 29. Kidnapping cases remained almost stable at 17. Crimes against women showed significant improvement, with rape cases dropping from 10 to five and cases under the POCSO Act declining from 61 to 37.

Atrocities against SC/ST communities also reduced from 124 to 107 cases, marking a decline of 13.71 per cent.

Property-related offences showed a mixed pattern during the year. While dacoity cases increased from one to four and robbery cases from four to eight, general theft cases slightly declined from 290 to 283.

House-breaking cases, however, rose from 26 to 46. The police reported that property worth Rs 8.90 crore was stolen in 2025, of which Rs 6.07 crore, or 68.24 per cent, was recovered. Road accidents increased from 547 to 658 cases, with fatal accidents rising marginally to 278.

As part of recovery efforts, 1,873 stolen or lost mobile phones valued at about Rs 3.7 crore were traced and returned to owners.

The SP said enforcement and judicial outcomes were strengthened during the year. Cybercrime cases dropped from 107 to 64, with Rs.82.90 lakh refunded to victims and Rs.586.37 crore frozen in bank accounts.

As many as 23 cases resulted in convictions, leading to jail sentences for 53 persons. The police booked 9,196 drunk-and-drive cases, 17,392 open drinking cases and 71,705 Motor Vehicles Act cases, collecting fines worth Rs 2.77 crore.

Under the Public Grievance Redressal System, 4,117 of 4,219 complaints were resolved. Stating that the law and order situation in the district was under control, SP Vikrant Patil extended New Year greetings and reaffirmed the police commitment to maintaining peace and safety in Kurnool district.