Kurnool: Shopkeepers told to strictly ban single-use plastic

Kurnool: The civic bodies in the district have started intensive raids on shops to put an end to single use plastic usage.

Recently, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution that a complete ban would be imposed on single use plastic. Similar resolutions have also been adopted by other civic bodies in the district.

In the resolution, it has been clearly mentioned that if the plastic is found to be used by any of the shop organisers, the civic authorities would impose a hefty fine or seize the shop licence.

In line with the decision taken by the civic bodies, raids have been conducted at all commercial shops across the district. The officials of Nandikotkur municipality have started conducting raids since Tuesday, said the chairperson, Sudhakar Reddy. He was accompanied by the Commissioner, Anki Reddy and councilors who inspected various commercial shops, petty and roadside vendors. During the inspection, the officials have detected the usage of single use plastic.

The officials have imposed nominal fines on some petty and roadside vendors and warned them not to repeat the mistake. Shop owners were told to ban single use plastic.

They were asked to inform the customers to bring gunny bags with them.

If the shop owners continue using the single use plastic covers, then they have to be prepared to lose the shop license, stated the chairperson, Sudhakar Reddy.