Kurnool: SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli inspects check-posts on AP-TS border

Kurnool: The Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli conducted surprise checks at the check posts near Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Toll Plaza check post, Panchalingala check-post and Undavalli Cross Road check-post on Friday.

During the surprise check, the SP inspected the process of checking of vehicles by the police personnel.

He ordered the personnel to thoroughly check the vehicles that carry essential commodities and permit their entry into the district.

He also instructed the police personnel to allow the people who come out for medicines and other emergencies.