Kurnool : Sri Chaitanya students excel in NTSE

Kurnool : Sri Chaitanya school's assistant general manager Suresh said that the institutions students have excelled in National Talent Search Examinations (NTSE). Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Suresh said the Central government with an aim to tap the hidden talent in the children, has conducted the National Talent Search Examination.

The students of Sri Chaitanya School, N Srujana and N Puja Varshita of IPC and C batch have performed outstanding talent in the exams and were selected for the national level scholarships.

The students of Sri Chaitanya School were also taken part at International, National and state-level competitions. He said it is a proud moment for the entire school management to celebrate event as the students have spread the name and fame of school across the country.

He patted the students and congratulated the parents for their support and encouraging the students on all aspects. He felicitated the students on the occasion by extending a flower bouquet.

School coordinator N Shivakumar, Principal Supriya, Rama Devi, RI Seetharam Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Venkateswarlu and others also participated in the felicitation programme.