Kurnool: TDP demands cancellation of OTS scheme

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders alleged that the YSR Congress government has introduced Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme with ill intention. The One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme is aimed to fill the government treasury as the government has no funds to continue the welfare schemes. The government move would put additional burden on common people, alleged the leaders.

The leaders comprising, Araveeti Sudhakar Shetty, Malkapuram Nagi reddy, Kadirikota Adenna, Uppera Anjaneyulu, Kandanathi Srinivasulu, Magathi Reddy, Thimmapurm Kurmanna and others convened a meeting at Yemmiganur on Wednesday.

They said following the orders of former Union Minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, they convened party cadre meeting. Addressing the occasion, the leaders came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress party and alleged that the One Time Settlement (OTS) registrations being made at village secretariat are unlawful and unconstitutional.

The registration documents with the printed photograph of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy do not hold legitimacy. The leaders demanded the YSR Congress government to immediately cancel the One Time Settlement. The leaders said if the government does not withdraw its decision, then it should be ready to face the consequences.

Prior to addressing the meeting, the leaders paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu for sacrificing his life to get a separate statehood.

Advocate K T Mallikarjuna, KMD Jabbar, Roja Arts Hussaina, Joharapuram Sanjeeva Reddy, Darji Moshanna and Mala Muniswami were present in the meeting.