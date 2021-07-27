Kurnool: Three die, 15 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water

Kurnool: Three persons died and 15 others were hospitalised with symptoms of diarrhoea after reportedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat at Anugonda village in Kodumur mandal on Monday.

According to information, the residents of Anugonda village fell ill after reportedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat. On Saturday three persons, Boya Giddaiah,60, Ishwarya,4 and Uppari Pullamma complained of severe vomiting and loose motions.

The family members immediately rushed Boya Giddaiah to Kurnool government hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on the way to the hospital on Saturday night. Similarly, Ishwarya also died en-route to hospital on Sunday.

Uppari Pullamma, who was also in critical condition, died on Monday morning. With the three deaths, a pall of gloom descended in the village. Over 15 others also complained of vomiting and loose motions. All of them were rushed to Kodumur government general hospital on Monday.

Alerted over the matter, Additional District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vinod Kumar, Rural Water Scheme Executive Engineer Manohar, Deputy Engineer Nageshwara Rao, DLPO Thimmaka, MPDO Manjula Vani and Laddagiri Primary Health Care Centre Dr Nagaraju immediately rushed to the village and enquired about the situation.

They also inspected the water supplying pipeline besides the untidy surroundings. They expressed anguish on the Sarpanch and Panchayat secretary for their inability to keep the surroundings neat and clean. They also set up a health camp in the village to ensure immediate treatment is extended.

The villagers complained that they are being supplied contaminated water. By consuming the contaminated water, the people were falling sick and demanded the officials to supply safe drinking water to the village.

Responding to the villagers' demand, the RWS, Executive Engineer Manohar said that they will check the pipeline and will replace it if any breaches are detected.